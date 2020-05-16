Hwy 61 culvert replacement work begins July 15, detours traffic from Lake City to Reads Landing (July 11, 2019)

WABASHA, Minn. – Hwy 61 motorists will encounter a detour for construction between Lake City and Reads Landing beginning July 15, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Rochester Sand and Gravel, a MnDOT contractor, is replacing culverts at three locations along Hwy 61 between Lake City and Reads Landing from July 15 to Aug. 16.

Additionally, approximately 20 miles of Hwy 61 is being repaved between Kellogg and north of Lake City, but not in Lake City. At Wabasha, safety improvements are being constructed with reduced conflict intersections at the intersections of Highway 60, Shields Avenue, and County 30/Bruegger Valley Road near Wabasha. To learn more about RCIs go to MnDOT’s website: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/roadwork/rci/.

The intersection at Hwys 61 and 60 at Wabasha will reopen to traffic on July 12.

Hwy 61 traffic will be detoured on Wabasha County roads 4 and 10 in order to complete culvert replacements.

Local residents who live along the stretch being detoured will be able to use Hwy 61 to reach their residences. However, there is no through traffic. The first culverts are being replaced north of Reads Landing and south of Camp Lacupolis. Once those are complete, the crews will more north, so the route for residents to their homes will change as the culvert work progresses north. MnDOT will communicate when each culvert site begins.

To learn more about the projects or sign up for email updates, go to MnDOT’s construction project website: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy61-resurfacing/.

