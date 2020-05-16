Northbound Interstate 35 ramps closed at Hwy 70 beginning July 8 in Pine City (July 3, 2019)

DULUTH, Minn. —Motorists traveling on Interstate 35 near Pine City will encounter ramp closures at Hwy 70 beginning July 8 in Pine City. Closures will last through Saturday, July 20 as crews reconstruct the I-35 ramps. I-35 ramp traffic will be detoured to Hwy 7 in Pine City. To learn more about the project visit: mndot.gov/d1/projects/i35snakeriver ###

