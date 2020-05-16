Hwy 91 detours begin July 15 (July 11, 2019)

Detours delayed until July 22

MANKATO, Minn. – Motorists are reminded that Highway 91 from north of Adrian to north of Lismore and Highway 91 from Highway 14 to Russell will be detoured beginning Monday, July 15 for bridge and culvert work.

Highway 91 from Adrian to Lismore traffic will be detoured to Nobles County Roads 35, 15 and 16 for about one month.

Highway 91 from Highway 14 to Russell will be detoured west on Highway 14 and north on Highway 23 until November.

The construction project includes bridge replacements and rural box culvert construction that requires detouring Highway 91. Resurfacing will be completed as well as sidewalk and driveway improvements in Adrian and Lake Wilson and additional lighting at rural intersections.

This 45 mile-long construction job completes Highway 91 projects planned in both MnDOT District 7 – Mankato (Nobles County) and MnDOT District 8 – Willmar (Murray and Lyon County) and is expected to be complete in June, 2020.

More information on the Highway 91 projects can be found at www.mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy91/ and www.mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy91 . The website for the Nobles County project also includes a place to sign up for e-mail updates.

###