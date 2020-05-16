There were 7,793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,153 in the last 365 days.

Open house for Hwys 27, 75 project in Wheaton scheduled for July 23 (July 12, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is hosting an open house on Tuesday, July 23 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., to discuss this summer’s construction on Highways 27 and 75 in Wheaton. The open house will be held at the Wheaton Community Library, 901 First Avenue N.

Road construction in Wheaton is scheduled to begin early August. The project includes sidewalk improvements and ADA accessibility upgrades in Wheaton, as well as resurfacing on Highway 27, from 16th Street S to Highway 75, and on Highway 75, from Second Avenue to Fifth Avenue N.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to attend the open house to learn more about the project. Representatives from the project team will be available to discuss details and answer questions.

For more information about the project and to sign up for email updates, visit mndot.gov/d4/projects/wheaton.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

