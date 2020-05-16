TRAVEL ADVISORY: Hwy 93 at Henderson open (July 5, 2019)

TRAVEL ADVISORY

Hwy 93 at Henderson open

MANKATO, Minn. — (10:30 a.m.) Hwy 93 from Hwy 169 to Henderson opened to traffic this morning, Friday, July 5, after closing on Monday, July 1 due to flooding on the Rush River.

Motorists are advised to continue to drive with caution along Hwy 93. Speed limit is reduced to 50 mph until further notice.

This was the fifth time that Hwy 93 closed in 2019 from flooding.

MnDOT crews will continue to monitor area highways, bridges and bluffs to ensure motorists safety.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

