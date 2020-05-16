Public meeting for Hwy 71 project in Park Rapids rescheduled (July 8, 2019)

July 8, 2019

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The regularly scheduled weekly meeting for the Highway 71 project in Park Rapids has been rescheduled. The meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. Friday, July 12 at the Hubbard County Highway Department located at 101 Crocus Hill Street in Park Rapids.

The meeting includes updated project information provided by the MnDOT project engineer as well as the prime contractor, Gladen Construction. Regularly scheduled weekly meetings will resume Thursday, July 18 at 9:00 a.m. The project is scheduled to be completed in October.

MnDOT crews have been working on construction of a roundabout on Highway 71 at the intersection with Hubbard County Roads 15 and 53 in Park Rapids. The project also includes pedestrian accessibility improvements on Highway 71, from County Road 15 to Eighth Street. For more information, go to mndot.gov/d2/projects/2019/hwy71-parkrapids/

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, call 651-366-4720. To request other reasonable accommodations, call the Minnesota Relay service toll-free at 1-800-627-3529 (TTY, Voice or ASCII) or 711, or email your request to adarequest.dot@state.mn.us

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org

