DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (12:51 p.m.)—Motorists on U.S. Highway 59 south of Morris will encounter a road closure due to a multi-vehicle crash at mile markers 159 near Swift County Hwy 8.

Traffic is being detoured around the crash. The road will reopen once the crash has been cleared.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###