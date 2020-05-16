There were 7,793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,154 in the last 365 days.

Hwy 197 traffic signal replacement begins July 9 at two intersections in Bemidji (July 8, 2019)

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Motorists on Highway 197 in Bemidji can expect short term delays, daily lane closures and lane shifts as traffic signals are being replaced at two intersections in Bemidji. Crews will begin to replace traffic signals at the Paul Bunyan Mall entrance on July 9 and complete the work by Friday, July 12, weather permitting. Traffic signals will also be replaced at Third Street starting later this week in downtown Bemidji. The Third Street traffic signal replacement is expected to be complete by July 15, weather permitting. MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

The project will improve safety, pedestrian crossing, and upgrade the traffic signal system. 

For a complete list of projects for 2019, please visit www.dot.state.mn.us/d2.      

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org

