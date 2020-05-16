Hwy 197 traffic signal replacement begins July 9 at two intersections in Bemidji (July 8, 2019)

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Motorists on Highway 197 in Bemidji can expect short term delays, daily lane closures and lane shifts as traffic signals are being replaced at two intersections in Bemidji. Crews will begin to replace traffic signals at the Paul Bunyan Mall entrance on July 9 and complete the work by Friday, July 12, weather permitting. Traffic signals will also be replaced at Third Street starting later this week in downtown Bemidji. The Third Street traffic signal replacement is expected to be complete by July 15, weather permitting. MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

The project will improve safety, pedestrian crossing, and upgrade the traffic signal system.

