New signal replaces aging system at Hwy 61-Huff Street in Winona (July 8, 2019)

WINONA, Minn. – Motorists at Highway 61 and Huff Street in Winona will encounter a new traffic signal that has replaced an older system, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The system began operating Monday, July 8. The intersection remains under construction, so the signals will have the basic functions now and will be fully functional once the new pavement and markings are completed in August. Loops are installed in the road to allow vehicles to activate the loops that direct different turn signal operations or alert the system of traffic or no activity.

To learn more about the project, go to MnDOT’s project website at http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy61-traffic-signal/ or to learn more about MnDOT construction projects and activities in southeastern Minnesota, join its Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

