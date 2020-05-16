Speed limit to increase from 55 mph to 60 mph on Minnesota Hwys 37, 38, and US Hwy 169 in Northeastern Minnesota (July 9, 2019)

Duluth, Minn. –The speed limit on Minnesota Highways 37, 38, and US Highway 169 in Northeastern Minnesota will increase from 55 mph to 60 mph soon. The new speed limit takes effect when the new signs are posted. All speed limits other than 55 mph will remain unchanged.

The new signs will be installed the week of July 15.

Minnesota Highway 37 All segments currently posted at 55 mph will be raised to 60 mph between Hibbing and Highway 53 and between Highway 53 and Gilbert.

Minnesota Highway 38 All segments currently posted at 55 mph between Grand Rapids and County Road 19 will be raised to 60 mph. All segments north of County Road 19 that are currently posted at 55 mph will remain at 55 mph. Additionally there will be a new 45 mph speed limit added on the north side of Big Fork from the in place 30 mph zone north to County Road 14.

US Highway 169 The currently posted 55 mph segment between Hill City and LaPlant Road south of Grand Rapids will be raised to 60 mph. The current posted 55 mph speed limit between LaPlant Road and Grand Rapids will remain at 55 mph. Additionally the currently posted two-lane 55 mph segment of the Cross Range Expressway between Taconite and Pengilly will be raised to 60 mph.

The speed increase is based on a traffic and engineering study, which looks at past crash rates, physical attributes of the highway (such as shoulder widths and access points), and an analysis of current driving speeds.

In 2014, the Minnesota Legislature directed MnDOT to evaluate its two-lane, two-way 55 mph highways to determine whether speed limits could be reasonably and safely increased.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

###