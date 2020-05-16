Southbound Hwy 61 lane closures planned near Weaver for bridge repairs (July 9, 2019)

WEAVER, Minn. – Southbound Hwy 61 motorists will encounter a lane closure beginning July 15 south of the Hwy 74 junction near Weaver at the bridge over the Whitewater River as crews complete upgrades and repairs, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The project is expected to last three to four weeks. The work that starts Monday, July 15 will begin in the left southbound lane. MnDOT crews will be will be doing work on the railing and end posts of the bridge. Once the work on the left side of the bridge is complete, the lane closure will be flipped to the right side for similar work.

Motorists should slow to the work zone speed indicated on signs as they approach. There will be times when the work zone is not occupied by crews because they are waiting for the concrete to reach strength in a process called curing.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. Learn more about MnDOT construction projects and activities in southeastern Minnesota by joining its Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast/.

###