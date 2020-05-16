Special Audit: Taxpayers Foot the Bill for Superintendent’s Travels

Columbus –Trips across the globe can really add up, but a former superintendent let taxpayers pay his tab, according to a special audit of the Educational Service Center (ESC) of Central Ohio released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“Superintendent is a position of integrity and trust,” Auditor Yost said. “Not only is Bart Anderson on the hook for his abusive spending, but he has now lost those important qualities forever.”

During the course of a regular audit, credit card statements revealed extensive travel expenses incurred by Anderson. After being interviewed in January 2013 about his travel discrepancies, Anderson resigned on February 4, 2013. A subsequent review of the invoices showed altered receipt information. The special audit was then initiated on March 18, 2013.

The ESC governing board authorized Anderson to travel for official meetings, trainings, conferences and seminars at approved organizations. Other travel was to be presented to the board for approval. Over the five and one-half year audit period (January 2007-June 2012), Anderson took 112 trips without board approval at a cost of $91,637. Anderson’s travels included trips to Beijing, Thailand and Las Vegas.

The ESC credit card was used to purchase $13,336 worth of alcohol during the period. Anderson repaid $12,747 of that amount. Additional findings include $2,832 from credit card purchases without supporting documentation and $1,452 in redeemed credit card reward points that belonged to the ESC. The personal use of ESC credit card reward points has been referred to the Ohio Ethics Commission.

Altogether, findings for recovery in the amount of $96,510 have been issued against Anderson. This matter has been referred to the Franklin County Prosecutor.

A full copy of this audit may be accessed online.

###

