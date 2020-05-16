There were 7,791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,153 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Tuesday, Sept. 2

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, September 2, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Allen: Village of Harrod
Ashtabula: Conneaut Public Library
Auglaize: Noble Township
Belmont: Bellaire Park District
Butler: Butler County Port Authority City of Monroe
Carroll: Augusta Township Brown Township
Clermont: Village of Nellie
Coshocton: Coshocton General Health District Pike Township
Crawford: Crawford County Health District
Cuyahoga: City of Cleveland Heights City of Mayfield Heights
Darke: Neave Township
Fairfield: Fairfield County Historical Parks Commission Greenfield Township Water and Sewer District Village of Carroll
Franklin: City of Upper Arlington Clients Security Fund of Ohio Franklin County Public Health District State Board of Psychology State Library of Ohio Village of Marble Cliff
Fulton: Amboy Township
Geauga: Russell Township
Hamilton: Madeira Indian Hill Joint Fire District Village of St. Bernard
Highland: Highland County
Hocking: Hocking County
Huron: City of Bellevue
Jackson: City of Wellston
Jefferson: Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County Saline Township
Knox: City of Mount Vernon
Lake: Lake County Lake County Landfill
Lorain: Village of South Amherst
Lucas: City of Oregon City of Toledo
Meigs: Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Mercer: Dublin Township
Muskingum: Licking Township
Pickaway: Pickaway County General Health District
Preble: City of Eaton
Richland: Butler Township
Ross: Village of South Salem
Sandusky: City of Fremont
Stark: Stark County Port Authority
Trumbull: Farmington Township
Tuscarawas: Goshen Township Tuscarawas County Health Department
Union: Union County Council of Governments Union County Joint Recreation District York Township Harrison Township
Warren: Deerfield Township Lebanon Public Library Warren County Convention and Visitors Bureau
Washington: City of Belpre
Wood: Jackson Township Washington Township
Wyandot:  

 

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies.  Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

