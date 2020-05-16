Audit Releases for Tuesday, Sept. 2
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, September 2, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen:
|Village of Harrod
|Ashtabula:
|Conneaut Public Library
|Auglaize:
|Noble Township
|Belmont:
|Bellaire Park District
|Butler:
|Butler County Port Authority City of Monroe
|Carroll:
|Augusta Township Brown Township
|Clermont:
|Village of Nellie
|Coshocton:
|Coshocton General Health District Pike Township
|Crawford:
|Crawford County Health District
|Cuyahoga:
|City of Cleveland Heights City of Mayfield Heights
|Darke:
|Neave Township
|Fairfield:
|Fairfield County Historical Parks Commission Greenfield Township Water and Sewer District Village of Carroll
|Franklin:
|City of Upper Arlington Clients Security Fund of Ohio Franklin County Public Health District State Board of Psychology State Library of Ohio Village of Marble Cliff
|Fulton:
|Amboy Township
|Geauga:
|Russell Township
|Hamilton:
|Madeira Indian Hill Joint Fire District Village of St. Bernard
|Highland:
|Highland County
|Hocking:
|Hocking County
|Huron:
|City of Bellevue
|Jackson:
|City of Wellston
|Jefferson:
|Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County Saline Township
|Knox:
|City of Mount Vernon
|Lake:
|Lake County Lake County Landfill
|Lorain:
|Village of South Amherst
|Lucas:
|City of Oregon City of Toledo
|Meigs:
|Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities
|Mercer:
|Dublin Township
|Muskingum:
|Licking Township
|Pickaway:
|Pickaway County General Health District
|Preble:
|City of Eaton
|Richland:
|Butler Township
|Ross:
|Village of South Salem
|Sandusky:
|City of Fremont
|Stark:
|Stark County Port Authority
|Trumbull:
|Farmington Township
|Tuscarawas:
|Goshen Township Tuscarawas County Health Department
|Union:
|Union County Council of Governments Union County Joint Recreation District York Township Harrison Township
|Warren:
|Deerfield Township Lebanon Public Library Warren County Convention and Visitors Bureau
|Washington:
|City of Belpre
|Wood:
|Jackson Township Washington Township
|Wyandot:
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.