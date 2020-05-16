Matia to Lead Common Pleas Judges in 2017

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge David T. Matia

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge David T. Matia

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge David T. Matia will serve as president of the Ohio Common Pleas Judges Association for 2017 following his election earlier this month during the group’s annual winter conference.

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor administered the oath of office to Judge Matia and other judges elected to leadership positions, and delivered remarks.

Judge Matia has been involved in the OCPJA as a trustee and officer for six years. As president, Judge Matia also will be the host of the 2017 OCPJA summer meeting, which will be held in the Cleveland Hilton Hotel.

“I look forward to holding next summer’s meeting in downtown Cleveland, something that has not happened here in more than three decades,” said Judge Matia. “I am also pleased to be serving Ohio’s common pleas court judges with my friend and Cuyahoga County colleague, Judge Michael Donnelly.”

Additional association officers include:

Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge Linda J. Jennings, president-elect

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jody M. Luebbers, first vice president

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael P. Donnelly, second vice president

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey L. Reed, third vice president

Morrow County Common Pleas Court Judge Robert C. Hickson Jr., fourth vice president

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Barbara P. Gorman, secretary

Wayne County Common Pleas Court Judge Mark K. Wiest, treasurer

Licking County Common Pleas Court Judge Thomas M. Marcelain, past president

The common pleas judges association’s membership includes all general division judges of the state’s 88 common pleas courts, and its mission is “to improve the law, the legal system and the effective administration of justice.”