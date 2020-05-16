Governor Fills Gallipolis Municipal Court Vacancy

A Gallia County assistant prosecutor will fill the vacancy on the Gallipolis Municipal Court starting Jan. 16, 2017, after his appointment by Gov. John Kasich on Dec. 29, 2016.

Eric R. Mulford must win in the November 2017 general election to retain the seat for a full six-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2018. He replaces Judge Margaret Evans, who resigned.

Mulford received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Rio Grande and his law degree from Ohio Northern University. He has served as an assistant prosecuting attorney since 2006 and is also a partner at Mulfurd & Wiseman, LLC. He was admitted to the practice of law in Ohio on Nov. 8, 2004.

Mulford is a member of the Gallia County and Ohio State bar associations and the Ohio Prosecuting and the National District attorneys associations. He is also a board member and park commissioner for the O.O. McIntyre Park District, and a past president of the Gallipolis Lions Club.