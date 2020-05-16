Overnight lane closures on Hwy 210 at Cypress Drive, Baxter July 15–19 (July 11, 2019)

Baxter, Minn. –Plan for overnight single-lane closures on both directions of Highway 210, as the city of Baxter installs final road markings at the new signalized intersection at Cypress Drive July 15–19.

The work will occur each overnight between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. beginning Monday, July 15. The schedule is based on dry weather conditions and will take up to five nights to complete. All Highway 210 lanes will reopen by Friday morning, July 19.

Motorists are reminded to be alert and watch for workers and equipment, especially at night when visibility lessens.

The intersection is part of a larger Cypress Drive improvement project led by the city of Baxter to be completed in August, 2019. For more information, contact Scott Hedlund at 218-855-1705.

For real-time travel information and road conditions anywhere in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

