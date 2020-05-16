Hwy 60 detour from Zumbro Falls to Wabasha lifts July 12, construction paused for 1 week (July 11, 2019)

WABASHA, Minn. – Hwy 60 motorists will be able to drive from Zumbro Falls and Wabasha beginning later in the day on July 12 as crews prepare for the next stage of the paving and culvert replacement project, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Rochester Sand and Gravel, a MnDOT contractor, has been resurfacing and replacing culverts on 24 miles of Hwy 60 between Zumbro Falls and Wabasha. The culvert replacement work is complete and the detour is being lifted on Friday, July 12.

Additionally, construction activity on the project pause July 15-21 during the week of the Spring Creek Motocross Pro National Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship event.

Construction work will resume July 22 with ongoing paving work. Motorists can expect short delays during the paving work with flaggers stopping traffic in one direction, while a pilot car guides traffic from the other direction. Once that direction of traffic is through the work zone, the pilot car guides the other direction back, while traffic is stopped at the other end. The project is expected to be complete by Sept. 20.

To learn more about the project or sign up for email updates, go to MnDOT’s construction project website: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy60-resurfacing-zumbrofalls-wabasha/.

###