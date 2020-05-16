Medina County Medicaid Provider Owes Ohio Medicaid $26,000

Columbus – A Medina County Medicaid provider had no documentation for more than 100 services, according to an audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“Medicaid audits are performed to ensure that providers bill the state properly,” Auditor Yost said. “Only proper documentation can prove the provider’s claims.”

During the period of January 1, 2009 – December 31, 2011, Linda Frame provided 3,126 personal care aide services to one Medicaid recipient. Frame received a total reimbursement from the Ohio Department of Medicaid in the amount of $192,068.74.

Auditors reviewed a statistical sample of 839 services and identified 114 errors. Frame did not have required documentation to prove 113 services actually occurred and improperly billed Ohio Medicaid for one other service.

Combined with interest in the amount of $1,944.50, Frame owes Ohio Medicaid $26,454.24.

