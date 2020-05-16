Governor Fills Clermont County Municipal Court Vacancy

A senior attorney in the economic crimes division of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office will fill the vacancy on the Clermont County Municipal Court on Feb. 6 after his appointment by Gov. John Kasich on Jan. 20.

Jesse B. Kramig must win in the November 2017 general election to retain the seat for the full six-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2018. Kramig replaces former Judge Anthony W. Brock, who resigned.

Kramig received his bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University and his law degree from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law. Kramig has served in the Attorney General’s Office since 2014. He was admitted to the practice of law in Ohio on May 14, 2007.

Kramig is a member of the Clermont County and Ohio State bar associations and the Clermont County Law Library Board of Directors. He is a past member of Mercy’s Moot Court Board of Advocates, and participated in the 2015 Ohio Securities Conference.