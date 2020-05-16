City of Alliance Receives Auditor of State Award with Distinction

Columbus – A recent financial audit of the City of Alliance (Mahoning and Stark Counties) by Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office has returned a clean audit report. The city’s excellent record keeping has earned it the Auditor of State Award with Distinction.

“Taxpayers expect their local governments to keep accurate financial records,” Auditor Yost said. “The City of Alliance followed through for its citizens.”

The Auditor of State Award with Distinction is presented to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report: