Audit Releases for Thursday, September 4

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, September 4, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Brown: Brown County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Champaign: City of Urbana Urbana Community School
Cuyahoga: City of Warrensville Heights Walton Institute of Scholarly Education
Franklin: Judiciary/Supreme Court of Ohio Ohio Ethics Commission Statewide Consortium of Ohio County Law Library Resources Brand
Fulton: Fulton County Family and Children First Council, 2012 Fulton County Family and Children First Council, 2013
Harrison: Greenmount Union Cemetery
Knox: Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County
Licking: Licking County District Board of Health
Lucas: Glass City Academy
Medina: Linda S. Frame, Medicaid
Pickaway: Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Pike: Newton Township South Central Ohio Computer Association
Shelby: Village of Port Jefferson
Stark: Stark/Portage Area Computer Consortium
Summit: Twinsburg Public Library, 2012 Twinsburg Public Library, 2013
Tuscarawas: Tuscarawas County Financial Condition
Vinton: Village of McArthur
Washington: Fearing Township

 

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies.  Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

