There were 7,793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,155 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Tuesday, September 9

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, September 9, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Adams: Village of Peebles
Allen: City of Delphos, 2012 City of Delphos, 2013
Ashtabula: Village of Geneva-on-the-Lake
Athens: Athens County Republican Party
Butler: Butler County Board of Health, 2012 Butler County Board of Health, 2013 Butler County Regional Transit Authority Midpointe Library System
Carroll: Carroll County Landfill
Champaign: Jackson Township
Clark: City of New Carlisle Clark County Family and Children First Council Clark County Municipal Court
Clinton: Chester Township Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
Columbiana: City of Columbiana Village of New Waterford
Coshocton: Coshocton County Regional Planning Commission Village of Nellie
Cuyahoga: City of Cleveland City of Euclid City of Independence City of North Olmsted Stepstone Academy
Delaware: Delaware County
Erie: Erie County
Fairfield: Walnut Township Local School District, 2012 Walnut Township Local School District, 2013
Franklin: Board of Olympus High Schools-Columbus Katherine A. Osman, R.N., Medicaid State Medical Board of Ohio
Gallia: Gallia County Republican Party
Greene: City of Xenia Landfill Greene County Educational Service Center
Guernsey: Guernsey County District Public Library
Hamilton: City of Harrison City of Sharonville Village of Newtown
Hancock: Amanda Township Marion Township
Hardin: Liberty Township Southeast Hardin Northwest Union Joint Fire District
Harrison: North Township
Henry: Four County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services
Holmes: Clark Township
Huron: Norwalk Township
Knox: Butler Township Knox County District Board of Health
Lake: Lake Geauga Computer Association Village of Lakeline
Lorain: New Russia Township
Marion: Elgin Local School District Waldo Township Village of New Bloomington
Medina: Lafayette Township
Monroe: Monroe County Summit Township
Montgomery: Board of Olympus High Schools-Dayton
Muskingum: Muskingum County
Preble: Village of College Corner
Richland: City of Shelby Richland County
Ross: City of Chillicothe
Scioto: South Webster-Bloom Township Joint Fire District
Stark: Perry Township Village of Brewster
Summit: Northeast Ohio Network for Educational Technology Springfield Township Village of Clinton
Trumbull: Bloomfield Township Howland Townshio, 2012 Howland Township, 2013 Mecca Township Newton Falls Exempted Village School District
Warren: City of Mason Springboro Community City School District
Washington: Decatur Township
Wayne: City of Wooster Greene Township Wooster Township
Wood: Bloom Township Wood County
Wyandot: Upper Sandusky Community Library

 

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies.  Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.