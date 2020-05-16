Audit Releases for Tuesday, September 9
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, September 9, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Adams:
|Village of Peebles
|Allen:
|City of Delphos, 2012 City of Delphos, 2013
|Ashtabula:
|Village of Geneva-on-the-Lake
|Athens:
|Athens County Republican Party
|Butler:
|Butler County Board of Health, 2012 Butler County Board of Health, 2013 Butler County Regional Transit Authority Midpointe Library System
|Carroll:
|Carroll County Landfill
|Champaign:
|Jackson Township
|Clark:
|City of New Carlisle Clark County Family and Children First Council Clark County Municipal Court
|Clinton:
|Chester Township Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Columbiana:
|City of Columbiana Village of New Waterford
|Coshocton:
|Coshocton County Regional Planning Commission Village of Nellie
|Cuyahoga:
|City of Cleveland City of Euclid City of Independence City of North Olmsted Stepstone Academy
|Delaware:
|Delaware County
|Erie:
|Erie County
|Fairfield:
|Walnut Township Local School District, 2012 Walnut Township Local School District, 2013
|Franklin:
|Board of Olympus High Schools-Columbus Katherine A. Osman, R.N., Medicaid State Medical Board of Ohio
|Gallia:
|Gallia County Republican Party
|Greene:
|City of Xenia Landfill Greene County Educational Service Center
|Guernsey:
|Guernsey County District Public Library
|Hamilton:
|City of Harrison City of Sharonville Village of Newtown
|Hancock:
|Amanda Township Marion Township
|Hardin:
|Liberty Township Southeast Hardin Northwest Union Joint Fire District
|Harrison:
|North Township
|Henry:
|Four County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services
|Holmes:
|Clark Township
|Huron:
|Norwalk Township
|Knox:
|Butler Township Knox County District Board of Health
|Lake:
|Lake Geauga Computer Association Village of Lakeline
|Lorain:
|New Russia Township
|Marion:
|Elgin Local School District Waldo Township Village of New Bloomington
|Medina:
|Lafayette Township
|Monroe:
|Monroe County Summit Township
|Montgomery:
|Board of Olympus High Schools-Dayton
|Muskingum:
|Muskingum County
|Preble:
|Village of College Corner
|Richland:
|City of Shelby Richland County
|Ross:
|City of Chillicothe
|Scioto:
|South Webster-Bloom Township Joint Fire District
|Stark:
|Perry Township Village of Brewster
|Summit:
|Northeast Ohio Network for Educational Technology Springfield Township Village of Clinton
|Trumbull:
|Bloomfield Township Howland Townshio, 2012 Howland Township, 2013 Mecca Township Newton Falls Exempted Village School District
|Warren:
|City of Mason Springboro Community City School District
|Washington:
|Decatur Township
|Wayne:
|City of Wooster Greene Township Wooster Township
|Wood:
|Bloom Township Wood County
|Wyandot:
|Upper Sandusky Community Library
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.