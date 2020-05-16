Association Elects Municipal, County Judges as Officers

Municipal and county court judges took the oath of office on Monday after being elected to leadership positions by the statewide membership of their association.

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor administered the oath at a luncheon during the group’s annual three-day winter conference. The chief justice also addressed the latest efforts to lessen the ongoing impact that court fines, fees, and bail practices have on economically disadvantaged communities across the United States. Chief Justice O’Connor serves as co-chair of the National Task Force on Fines, Fees and Bail Practices, created by the Conference of Chief Justices and the Conference of State Court Administrators.

The 2017 officers of the Association of Municipal/County Judges of Ohio include:

Dayton Municipal Court Judge Carl S. Henderson – president

Rocky River Municipal Court Judge Brian F. Hagan – first vice president

Circleville Municipal Court Judge Gary Dumm – second vice president

Clark County Municipal Court Judge Denise L. Moody – secretary

Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Michael T. Brandt – treasurer

Judge Henderson has been elected three times to the Dayton Municipal Court, most recently in 2015. He served as a court magistrate for 12 years and as an assistant county prosecutor for six years before that. He’s a graduate of Wright State University and Howard University School of Law.

“It is an honor to serve as president of the Association of Municipal and County Judges of Ohio. The Association is a body of distinguish talented and dedicated judges. We look forward to another great year,” Judge Henderson said.