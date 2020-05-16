Audit Releases for Thursday, Sept. 11
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, September 11, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Cuyahoga:
|City of North Royalton First Suburbs Consortium of Northeast Ohio - Council of Governments
|Franklin:
|New Albany Community Authority Ohio Department of Youth Services Ohio Legislative Service Commission Public Utilities Commission of Ohio
|Fulton:
|Gorham Township
|Hamilton:
|Lockland Local School District, Performance Audit
|Harrison:
|Patterson Union Cemetery
|Huron:
|Sherman Township
|Jefferson:
|Dillonvale Mt. Pleasant Wastewater Sewer District Mt. Pleasant Township
|Montgomery:
|General Chappie James Leadership Academy
|Portage:
|Freedom Townshio
|Seneca:
|Bettsville Public Library
|Stark:
|Lake Local School District Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities
|Trumbull:
|City of Niles, Performance Audit Hubbard Public Library Johnston Township
|Wood:
|Wood County Landfill
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.