Governor Fills Hamilton County Municipal Court Vacancies

Two assistant county prosecutors will become judges on Feb. 6 after their appointment to the Hamilton County Municipal Court by Gov. John R. Kasich on Jan. 27.

Gwendolyn M. Bender and Jacqueline M. Ginocchio must win in the November 2017 general election to continue serving. Bender will vie to retain the seat for the remainder of the unexpired term, which ends Jan. 4, 2020. Ginocchio will vie to retain the seat for the full six-year term commencing Jan. 3, 2018.

Bender replaces Judge Melissa Powers, who was elected to the Hamilton County Juvenile Court in November. Ginocchio replaces Judge Lisa Allen, who resigned.

Bender received her bachelor’s degree from Saint Mary’s College and her law degree from the University of Cincinnati. Bender has served as a chief assistant prosecutor for the Hamilton County Prosecutor since 2012. Bender has litigated cases in the criminal, municipal, and juvenile divisions, and before appellate courts and grand juriesle. She was admitted to the practice of law in Ohio on Nov. 18, 1991.

Ginocchio received her bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and her law degree from Ohio Northern University. Ginocchio has served as assistant prosecuting attorney for the Hamilton County Prosecutor since 2008. Ginocchio has litigated cases in the common pleas, municipal, and juvenile divisions. She was admitted to the practice of law in Ohio on Nov. 5, 2007.