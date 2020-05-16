There were 7,799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,165 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Tuesday, Sept. 16

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, September 16, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Allen: Village of Beaverdam
Ashland: Village of Loudonville
Ashtabula: City of Conneaut
Belmont: Belmont County Tourism Council, Inc.
Butler: City of Trenton Ross Township
Clark: West Central Ohio Port Authority
Cuyahoga: Community Partnership on Aging Phoenix Village Academy Primary 2 Phoenix Village Academy Secondary 1 Ohio Connections Academy Woodvale Union Cemetery
Defiance: Central Local School District
Delaware: Concord/Scioto Community Authority Delaware County Finance Authority
Erie: Buckeye Ohio Risk Management Association Benefits Pool, Inc.
Fairfield: Berne Township
Franklin: Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation City of Whitehall City of Worthington, 2012 City of Worthington, 2013 Tamika L. Thomas, Medicaid Miami Valley Educational Computer Association
Hardin: Village of Mount Victory
Holmes: Village of Glenmont Village of Nashville
Jefferson: Jefferson County Joint Vocational School, 2012 Jefferson County Joint Vocational School, 2013
Knox: Jefferson Township
Lake: City of Mentor
Lawrence: Lawrence Economic Development Corporation Windsor Township
Lorain: City of Avon Lake Landfill Penfield Township
Lucas: Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority
Madison: City of London Monroe Township
Mahoning: Mahoning County
Marion: Village of Morral
Medina: City of Medina
Mercer: Center Township Mercer County
Monroe: Jackson Township
Paulding: Village of Payne
Pike: Pike County Clerk of Courts*, Special Audit
Portage: Franklin Township Suffield Township Village of Brady Lake
Preble: Eaton Community School District
Richland: City of Mansfield/td>
Ross: Ross County
Scioto: City of Portsmouth
Stark: Bethlehem Township Canton Community Improvement Corporation*
Summit: City of Barberton Summit County
Trumbull: Mckinley Memorial Library Western Reserve Port Authority
Tuscarawas: Delaware Valley Joint Fire District Tuscarawas Metropolitan Housing Authority York Township
Union: Richwood North Union Public Library
Warren: Greater Ohio Virtual School Warren County Educational Service Center
Washington: Grandview Township Southeastern Ohio Port Authority Village of Lowell Washington County
Wayne: Tri-County Computer Services Association Village of Congress Village of West Salem, 2012 Village of West Salem, 2013
Williams: Millcreek Township
Wood: City of Bowling Green New Belleville Ridge Joint Cemetery
Wyandot: Mohawk Local School District

 

 

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies.  Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.