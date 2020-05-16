Audit Releases for Tuesday, Sept. 16
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, September 16, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen:
|Village of Beaverdam
|Ashland:
|Village of Loudonville
|Ashtabula:
|City of Conneaut
|Belmont:
|Belmont County Tourism Council, Inc.
|Butler:
|City of Trenton Ross Township
|Clark:
|West Central Ohio Port Authority
|Cuyahoga:
|Community Partnership on Aging Phoenix Village Academy Primary 2 Phoenix Village Academy Secondary 1 Ohio Connections Academy Woodvale Union Cemetery
|Defiance:
|Central Local School District
|Delaware:
|Concord/Scioto Community Authority Delaware County Finance Authority
|Erie:
|Buckeye Ohio Risk Management Association Benefits Pool, Inc.
|Fairfield:
|Berne Township
|Franklin:
|Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation City of Whitehall City of Worthington, 2012 City of Worthington, 2013 Tamika L. Thomas, Medicaid Miami Valley Educational Computer Association
|Hardin:
|Village of Mount Victory
|Holmes:
|Village of Glenmont Village of Nashville
|Jefferson:
|Jefferson County Joint Vocational School, 2012 Jefferson County Joint Vocational School, 2013
|Knox:
|Jefferson Township
|Lake:
|City of Mentor
|Lawrence:
|Lawrence Economic Development Corporation Windsor Township
|Lorain:
|City of Avon Lake Landfill Penfield Township
|Lucas:
|Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority
|Madison:
|City of London Monroe Township
|Mahoning:
|Mahoning County
|Marion:
|Village of Morral
|Medina:
|City of Medina
|Mercer:
|Center Township Mercer County
|Monroe:
|Jackson Township
|Paulding:
|Village of Payne
|Pike:
|Pike County Clerk of Courts*, Special Audit
|Portage:
|Franklin Township Suffield Township Village of Brady Lake
|Preble:
|Eaton Community School District
|Richland:
|City of Mansfield/td>
|Ross:
|Ross County
|Scioto:
|City of Portsmouth
|Stark:
|Bethlehem Township Canton Community Improvement Corporation*
|Summit:
|City of Barberton Summit County
|Trumbull:
|Mckinley Memorial Library Western Reserve Port Authority
|Tuscarawas:
|Delaware Valley Joint Fire District Tuscarawas Metropolitan Housing Authority York Township
|Union:
|Richwood North Union Public Library
|Warren:
|Greater Ohio Virtual School Warren County Educational Service Center
|Washington:
|Grandview Township Southeastern Ohio Port Authority Village of Lowell Washington County
|Wayne:
|Tri-County Computer Services Association Village of Congress Village of West Salem, 2012 Village of West Salem, 2013
|Williams:
|Millcreek Township
|Wood:
|City of Bowling Green New Belleville Ridge Joint Cemetery
|Wyandot:
|Mohawk Local School District
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
