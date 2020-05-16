Four Judges Substitute for Recused Justices on Ohio Supreme Court

Clockwise from top left: Eleventh District Court of Appeals Judge Timothy P. Cannon, Tenth District Court of Appeals Judge Jennifer L. Brunner, Eighth District Court of Appeals Judge J. Timothy McCormack, and Fourth District Court of Appeals Judge Marie C. Moraleja Hoover.

Four district appeals court judges served in a temporary capacity this week on the Ohio Supreme Court. Three of the judges heard oral arguments at the Supreme Court for the first time.

The judges included:

Eighth District Court of Appeals Judge J. Timothy McCormack, who served in place of Justice William M. O’Neill on Wednesday in Ashtabula County Bar Assn. v. Brown.

Tenth District Court of Appeals Judge Jennifer L. Brunner, who served in place of Justice R. Patrick DeWine on Wednesday in McGowan v. Medpace.

Eleventh District Court of Appeals Judge Timothy P. Cannon, who served in place of Justice Patrick F. Fischer on Wednesday in McGowan v. Medpace.

Fourth District Court of Appeals Judge Marie C. Moraleja Hoover, who served in place of Justice Fischer on Thursday in State v. Rahab.

Only Judge Cannon had heard oral arguments previously on a visiting judge assignment at the Supreme Court. According to the Ohio Constitution, in the event of a recusal by a justice, the Chief Justice can select any of the 69 sitting Ohio appellate court judges to sit temporarily on the Supreme Court.