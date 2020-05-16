Franklin County Medicaid Provider Owes Ohio Medicaid $13,800

Columbus – A Franklin County Medicaid provider failed to present required documentation for 75 services, according to an audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“Proper records are necessary to verify a Medicaid provider’s claims.” Auditor Yost said. “Without them, there is no proof that tax dollars were used correctly.”

From January 1, 2009 - December 31, 2011, Tamika Thomas provided 4,703 services to six Medicaid recipients. During that period, Thomas received a total reimbursement in the amount of $201,924.24 from the Ohio Department of Medicaid.

Auditors reviewed a statistical sample of 148 services and identified 19 services without proper documentation. These errors resulted in an overpayment of $10,611.64.

Instances where Thomas logged over 23 hours in one day sparked an additional test of 68 services. The test showed that 35 services had no documentation and 21 services had incomplete documentation. These errors resulted in an overpayment of $2,182.88.

Combined with interest in the amount of $1,083.42, Thomas owes Ohio Medicaid $13,877.94.

A full copy of this audit may be accessed online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact: Carrie Bartunek Press Secretary

614-644-1111