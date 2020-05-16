Governor Kasich Fills Three Judicial Vacancies

Vacancies in courts in Akron and Shelby County were filled on Feb. 10 by Gov. John R. Kasich.

Magistrate Jason T. Adams and judicial attorney Ann Marie O’Brien of the Summit County Common Pleas Court will be the newest judges on the Akron Municipal Court. Meanwhile, attorney Jeffrey J. Beigel will take the bench on the Shelby County Probate/Juvenile Court.

Adams will assume office on March 1 and must win in the November 2017 general election to retain the seat for the remainder of the unexpired term, which ends Dec. 31, 2019. Adams replaces Judge Katarina Cook, who was elected to the Summit County Domestic Relations Court.

O’Brien will assume office on Feb. 21 and must win in the November 2017 general election to retain the seat for the full six-year term commencing Jan. 3, 2018. O’Brien replaces Judge Joy Malek Oldfield, who was elected to the Summit County Court of Common Pleas.

Beigel will assume office on Feb. 20 and must win in the November 2018 general election to retain the seat for the remainder of the unexpired term, which ends Feb. 8, 2021. Beigel replaces Judge William R. Zimmerman, who was elected to the Third District Court of Appeals.

Adams received his bachelor’s degree and law degree from University of Akron. He is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association, Akron Bar Association, and Ohio Magistrates Association. Adams is also a board member of the Ahepa National Housing Corps. and the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. He was admitted to the practice of law in Ohio on Nov. 6, 1989.

O’Brien received her bachelor’s degree from Hiram College and her law degree from University of Akron. She is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association and former president of the Akron Bar Association. O’Brien is also a member of the Junior League of Akron, the Summit County Collaborative Against Human Trafficking, and a former member of the Hiram College Alumni Executive Board. She was admitted to the practice of law in Ohio on Nov. 18, 1991.

Beigel received his bachelor’s degree from Miami University and his law degree and master of business administration from The Ohio State University. He is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association, the Shelby County Bar Association, and is licensed in all federal and state courts in Ohio. He was admitted to the practice of law in Ohio on Nov. 12, 1986.