There were 7,799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,165 in the last 365 days.

Camp Ripley to temporarily close Hwy 115 to use the rail line July 12-26 (July 12, 2019)

Baxter, Minn. – Highway 115 will be temporarily closed during sporadic times between Highway 371 and Grouse Road to move trains into and out of Camp Ripley from July 12-26, 2019.

The rail line crosses area roads and the Mississippi River Bridge on Highway 115 near Camp Ripley as well as several roads north and west of Little Falls. Expect flaggers or barriers, and each closure to last 20 minutes to over an hour.  Seek other routes and plan for longer travel time during this period. Consider using Highway 10 in north Little Falls to cross the Mississippi River.

For real-time travel information and road conditions anywhere in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

# # #

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.