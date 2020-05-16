Audit Releases for Thursday, September 18
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, September 18, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Ashland:
|Ashland County* Ashland County Landfill
|Ashtabula:
|Village of Andover
|Athens:
|City of Nelsonville
|Belmont:
|Village of Bridgeport*
|Fairfield:
|Greenfield Township Village of Pleasantville
|Franklin:
|County Risk Sharing Authority, Inc. Nexus Academy of Columbus
|Hamilton:
|Hamilton County Land Reutilization Corporation
|Hocking:
|Village of Laurelville
|Huron:
|City of Norwalk
|Lawrence:
|Village of Athalia
|Licking:
|Village of St. Louisville
|Lucas:
|Academy for Educational Excellence*
|Marion:
|Village of Larue
|Medina:
|Homer Township*
|Montgomery:
|City of Moraine
|Ottawa:
|Village of Genoa
|Portage:
|Robinson Memorial Portage County Hospital and Affiliates
|Seneca:
|Seneca Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Tuscarawas:
|Lawrence Township Joint Recreation District
|Warren:
|Warren County
|Williams:
|Northwest Water District
|Wood:
|Wood County District Board of Health
