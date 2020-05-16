There were 7,799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,165 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Thursday, September 18

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, September 18, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

Ashland: Ashland County* Ashland County Landfill
Ashtabula: Village of Andover
Athens: City of Nelsonville
Belmont: Village of Bridgeport*
Fairfield: Greenfield Township Village of Pleasantville
Franklin: County Risk Sharing Authority, Inc. Nexus Academy of Columbus
Hamilton: Hamilton County Land Reutilization Corporation
Hocking: Village of Laurelville
Huron: City of Norwalk
Lawrence: Village of Athalia
Licking: Village of St. Louisville
Lucas: Academy for Educational Excellence*
Marion: Village of Larue
Medina: Homer Township*
Montgomery: City of Moraine
Ottawa: Village of Genoa
Portage: Robinson Memorial Portage County Hospital and Affiliates
Seneca: Seneca Metropolitan Housing Authority
Tuscarawas: Lawrence Township Joint Recreation District
Warren: Warren County
Williams: Northwest Water District
Wood: Wood County District Board of Health

 

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies.  Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

