Governor Fills Appellate Court Vacancy

Gov. John R. Kasich appointed Cincinnati attorney Dennis P. Deters to the First District Court of Appeals on Feb. 23.

Deters will assume office on March 6. He must win in the November 2018 general election to retain the seat for the full six-year term commencing Feb. 11, 2019. Deters replaces Justice R. Patrick DeWine who was elected to the Ohio Supreme Court.

Deters received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and his law degree from the University of Cincinnati. He is a designee of the Princeton School Board, a volunteer at Operation Legal Help Ohio, a member of the Ohio State and the Cincinnati bar associations, and a former Hamilton County commissioner. He was admitted to the practice of law in Ohio on Nov. 20, 2000.

The First District Court of Appeals serves Hamilton County, and hears cases from county, municipal and common pleas courts as well as original actions in habeas corpus, mandamus, prohibition, procedendo and quo warranto.