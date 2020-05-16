Westbound Highway 210 closed near the Mississippi River in Brainerd (July 14, 2019)

BRAINERD, Minn. - 9:42 p.m. Westbound Highway 210 (Washington Street) is closed at the Mississippi River bridge due to a washout from heavy rains. Both westbound lanes will be closed between Fourth Street N and Fourth Street NW until further notice. Avoid the area. A signed detour is in place along Fourth Street N, Laurel Street, and Fourth St NW, Brainerd. Follow detour signs or seek other routes to cross the Mississippi River. The closure will be through Monday morning rush hour, July 15. Be prepared and give yourself extra time.

Also, watch for other area road closures, debris or water on the roadway, due to heavy rains from the storms. Emergency work operations may be taking place. Look for workers and heavy moving equipment. Drive with caution. Some traffic signals may also not be functioning due to loss of power in areas.

For current road conditions in central Minnesota, including the closure status of Highway 210, go to 511mn.org.

# # #