Governor Fills First District Vacancy

Gov. John R. Kasich on Feb. 24 filled the other vacancy on the First District Court of Appeals created by the election of two new Ohio Supreme Court justices.

Attorney Charles M. Miller will become a judge on the Cincinnati appellate court on Feb. 28. He must win in November 2018 general election to retain the seat for the full six-year term commencing Feb. 9, 2019. Miller replaces Justice Patrick F. Fischer who was elected to the Supreme Court.

Miller received his bachelor’s degree from the Ohio State University and his law degree from Boston University. He has been a partner at Keating Muething and Klekamp since 2005 and has counseled many cases that appeared before the Supreme Court. Miller is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association, the Cincinnati Bar Association, and of the Mount Auburn International Academy. He was admitted to the practice of law in Ohio on Nov. 13, 2001.

The First District Court of Appeals serves Hamilton County, and hears cases from county, municipal and common pleas courts as well as original actions in habeas corpus, mandamus, prohibition, procedendo and quo warranto.