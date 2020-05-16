Overnight lane restrictions on Hwy 10 in Detroit Lakes begin Sunday (July 12, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Motorists traveling on Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes will encounter overnight lane restrictions starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 14. Crews will be replacing portions of the center median in various locations between Highway 59 and County Road 54.

The work is expected to be completed by 8 a.m. on Monday, July 15, weather permitting, but may be extended to Monday night into Tuesday morning (8 p.m. to 8 a.m.), if necessary.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

