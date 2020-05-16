There were 7,804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,167 in the last 365 days.

Overnight lane restrictions on Hwy 10 in Detroit Lakes begin Sunday (July 12, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Motorists traveling on Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes will encounter overnight lane restrictions starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 14. Crews will be replacing portions of the center median in various locations between Highway 59 and County Road 54.

The work is expected to be completed by 8 a.m. on Monday, July 15, weather permitting, but may be extended to Monday night into Tuesday morning (8 p.m. to 8 a.m.), if necessary.

