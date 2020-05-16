Hwy 80 detour begins July 15 for culvert repairs near Hwy 52, Fountain (July 12, 2019)

WYKOFF, Minn. – Highway 80 traffic will be detoured beginning Monday, July 15 so crews can repair a culvert damaged during recent heavy rain storms in the area, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The detour for motorists is to use Hwy 16. Work is expected to be completed later on Thursday, July 18, weather permitting. Local traffic in Fillmore County may use Hwy 16 to travel to residences and businesses along the highway. The culvert work is near mile marker 7, near Hwy 52 and Fountain.

MnDOT discovered the culvert had some joint separation issues following recent heavy rain storms in the region.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

###