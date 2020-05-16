Ohio Supreme Court Holds Swearing-in Ceremony for Justice Fischer

Justice Patrick F. Fischer takes his oath of office on March 1 from Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor during a Courtroom ceremony in the Moyer Judicial Center. Also pictured are Justice Fischer’s wife, Jane, and their daughter and son-in-law.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Patrick F. Fischer took his ceremonial oath of office during a March 1 courtroom ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

As the Supreme Court’s 157th justice, Fischer won election in November to an open seat and began his six-year term on Jan. 1. His judicial experience includes six years on the First District Court of Appeals.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor administered the oath.

In his remarks, Justice Fischer listed four factors that make a good judge or justice: impartiality, independence, integrity, and professionalism. Noting his Jesuit high school education, he mentioned the order’s saying, “A Man for Others,” and the importance to him of the Jesuit tradition of service.

“It is this ability of one person who shall stand up for all others, sometimes alone, which is the gift of independence. And, for me, it is only with that independence that a judge can stand up for every person seeking justice,” he said.

Justice Fischer thanked his late parents for sacrificing, saving, and scrimping for his education and that of his five siblings. Three of the Fischer children became lawyers.

“My parents’ gift that education makes the future, and their importance on learning how to learn made all the difference,” he said. “And, to me, it is only with that continuous learning that the law can maintain its integrity.”

Justice Fischer also pledged to be a collegial member of the Supreme Court, making good on the teamwork lessons of his childhood friends.

Among the ceremony’s speakers was Supreme Court Justice Judith L. French. She gave examples of Justice Fischer’s compassion and concern for others, and said he has already shown himself to be “calm, considerate, articulate, and thoughtful” as a colleague on the Court.

“As a justice, he is above all else a listener. Whether on the bench or off, he listens before speaking,” she said. “Now I already know that Pat and I will not always agree, but I will always appreciate his perspective and his willingness to consider all sides before reaching a conclusion.”

OSBA Executive Director Mary Amos Augsburger served as emcee, and former Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA) President Barbara J. Howard also spoke. Justice Fischer is one of the few justices in the Supreme Court’s history to also have served as president of the OSBA. The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick Glee Club from Cincinnati – whose members include First District Court of Appeals Judge Beth Myers’s husband and son, Mike and Benjamin Keefe – sang at the event.

Watch the entire ceremony, here.