Governor Fills Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Vacancy

Cincinnati lawyer Curt C. Hartman will join the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court a week from today after his appointment on March 10 by Gov. John R. Kasich.

Hartman must win in the November 2018 general election to retain the seat for the remainder of the unexpired term which ends Feb. 10, 2021. Hartman replaces Judge Beth A. Myers, who was elected to the First District Court of Appeals.

Hartman received his bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Naval Academy, his master’s degree from Georgetown University, and his law degree from Vanderbilt University. He practices law at Langdon and Hartman, LLC and previously served as special counsel to the Mason Municipal Court. He is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association, the Cincinnati Bar Association, and a former member of the Pierce Township Board of Trustees. He was admitted to the practice of law in Ohio on Nov. 14, 1994.