Governor Fills Cleveland Housing Court Vacancy

The Director of the Cleveland Department of Building and Housing will fill a vacant judgeship on the Cleveland Housing Court after his appointment March 14 by Gov. John R. Kasich.

Ronald J. O’Leary will assume the bench on April 10 and must win in November 2017 general election to retain the seat for the remainder of the unexpired term, which ends Jan. 1, 2020. He replaces Judge Raymond L. Pianka, who died Jan. 21.

O’Leary received his bachelor’s degree from Miami University and his law degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Law. He is a former adjunct professor at Case’s law school and a member of the Northeast Ohio Law Directors’ Association and the Cuyahoga County Vacant and Abandoned Property Action Council. He was admitted to the practice of law in Ohio on Nov. 10, 1997.