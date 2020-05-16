Ginnaty named District Engineer for MnDOT District 3 (July 15, 2019)

BAXTER, Minn. – Mike Ginnaty has been named the new district engineer for the Minnesota Department of Transportation District 3.

Mike Ginnaty, MnDOT District 3 Engineer. Click image for higher resolution photo.

Ginnaty, who mostly recently has filled the role as a Portfolio Manager for the department’s Operations Division, has been with MnDOT for 30 years. He will begin work in his new role at District 3 on July 15. Dan Anderson, the district engineer since 2012, retired in June after 36 years with MnDOT.

As district engineer, Ginnaty will lead District 3, a 13-county region in central Minnesota with approximately 380 employees. District 3, one of eight MnDOT districts, is responsible for the planning, design, construction, maintenance and operations of the state transportation system in central Minnesota.

Ginnaty started his MnDOT career in Metro Design in 1989. He also served in District 4, Detroit Lakes for 25 years in a variety of areas including design, design automation, geographical information systems, bridge maintenance, construction, pre-design, hydraulics, surveys, right of way and planning.

In District 4, Ginnaty served as the Assistant District Engineer for Program Development and Program Delivery. He has also held leadership roles in the areas of Project Scoping and Cost Management, the Office of Project Management and Technical Support, Shared Services. Ginnaty served as the Acting District Engineer in District 2, Bemidji.

“Mike has a wealth of experience after having worked in many districts and offices within MnDOT,” said Jody Martinson, MnDOT Assistant Commissioner Operations Division. “He is looking forward to building and strengthening strong relationships with the tribal governments, legislators, federal, state, county, city and local partners within District 3,” Martinson added.

District 3, which encompasses much of central Minnesota, has two full service offices—the district headquarters is located in Baxter and a second office in St. Cloud. The district is responsible for 4,012 highway lane miles, 427 bridges and has an average annual construction program of approximately $110 million in the counties of Aitkin, Benton, Cass, Crow Wing, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, Wadena and Wright. There are twenty truck stations that are strategically located throughout the district to maintain the roads year round. Learn more about District 3, log onto mndot.gov/d3 or follow us on twitter @MnDOTCentral.

# # #