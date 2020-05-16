Governor Fills Summit County Common Pleas Court Vacancy

Barberton Municipal Court Judge Jill Flagg Lanzinger will become the newest Summit County Common Pleas Court judge on April 3 after her appointment on March 17 by Gov. John R. Kasich.

Judge Flagg Lanzinger must win in the November 2018 general election to retain the seat for the full six-year term commencing May 17, 2019. She replaces Judge Thomas A. Teodosio who was elected to the Ninth District Court of Appeals.

Judge Flagg Lanzinger received her bachelor’s degree from Heidelberg University and her law degree from the University of Akron. In addition to other duties as one of two judges on the municipal court, she presides over the drug court. She is a member of the Akron Bar Association, the City of Green Opiate Task Force, and the Portage Lakes Advisory Council. She was admitted to the practice of law in Ohio on May 9, 2005.