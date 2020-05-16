Audit Releases for Tuesday, Sept. 23
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, September 16, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Ashland:
|Greenlawn Union Cemetery
|Ashtabula:
|Ashtabula County Port Authority Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District
|Athens:
|Athens County Landfill
|Auglaize:
|Auglaize County
|Brown:
|Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Clark:
|Springfield Conservancy District
|Columbiana:
|City of East Liverpool City of Salem
|Coshocton:
|Coshocton County Convention and Visitors Bureau
|Delaware:
|Delaware General Health District
|Fairfield:
|Fairfield County Visitors and Convention Bureau, Inc.
|Franklin:
|City of Dublin Early College Academy Ohio State Board of Pharmacy State of Ohio Soc 1 - Oaks Fin & Hcm, Warrant Writing and Eft, Soc 1 Young Scholars Prep School
|Geauga:
|Middlefield Township Munson Township
|Hamilton:
|Anderson Township, 2012 Anderson Township, 2013 City of Cheviot, 2012 City of Cheviot, 2013 Madeira City School District Reading Community City School District Sycamore Township
|Henry:
|Henry County South Joint Ambulance District Village of Deshler
|Huron:
|Huron County
|Jackson:
|Jackson County
|Knox:
|Village of Martinsburg
|Licking:
|Southwest Licking Community Water and Sewer District Mental Health and Recovery for Licking and Knox Counties
|Mahoning:
|Area Cooperative Computerized Educational Service System Village of Sebring
|Mercer:
|Mercer County Joint Township Community Hospital
|Monroe:
|Salem Township
|Montgomery:
|Village of Farmersville
|Morrow:
|Village of Marengo
|Perry:
|Perry County
|Portage:
|City of Kent
|Putnam:
|Village of West Leipsic
|Scioto:
|Brush Creek Township Scioto County, 2012* Scioto County, 2013
|Shelby:
|Shelby County Van Buren Township
|Stark:
|Stark County Workforce Initative Association
|Summit:
|City of Cuyahoga Falls Community Improvement Corporation of Cuygahoga Falls Community Improvement Corporation of Summit, Medina and Portage Counties Northfield Center Township Summit County Combined General Health District Village of Boston Heights
|Trumbull:
|Trumbull County Vernon Township
|Tuscarawas:
|Gnadenhutten-Clay Union Cemetery Gnadenhutten Public Library Village of Newcomerstown, 2012 Village of Newcomerstown, 2013
|Union:
|Jerome/Washington Township Fire New Community Authority
|Warren:
|Massie Township Village of Maineville Warren Count Port Authority, 2012 Warren County Port Authority, 2013
|Williams:
|Williams County
|Wood:
|Weston Township
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.