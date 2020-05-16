There were 7,804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,170 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Tuesday, Sept. 23

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, September 16, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Ashland: Greenlawn Union Cemetery
Ashtabula: Ashtabula County Port Authority Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District
Athens: Athens County Landfill
Auglaize: Auglaize County
Brown: Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority
Clark: Springfield Conservancy District
Columbiana: City of East Liverpool City of Salem
Coshocton: Coshocton County Convention and Visitors Bureau
Delaware: Delaware General Health District
Fairfield: Fairfield County Visitors and Convention Bureau, Inc.
Franklin: City of Dublin Early College Academy Ohio State Board of Pharmacy State of Ohio Soc 1 - Oaks Fin & Hcm, Warrant Writing and Eft, Soc 1 Young Scholars Prep School
Geauga: Middlefield Township Munson Township
Hamilton: Anderson Township, 2012 Anderson Township, 2013 City of Cheviot, 2012 City of Cheviot, 2013 Madeira City School District Reading Community City School District Sycamore Township
Henry: Henry County South Joint Ambulance District Village of Deshler
Huron: Huron County
Jackson: Jackson County
Knox: Village of Martinsburg
Licking: Southwest Licking Community Water and Sewer District Mental Health and Recovery for Licking and Knox Counties
Mahoning: Area Cooperative Computerized Educational Service System Village of Sebring
Mercer: Mercer County Joint Township Community Hospital
Monroe: Salem Township
Montgomery: Village of Farmersville
Morrow: Village of Marengo
Perry: Perry County
Portage: City of Kent
Putnam: Village of West Leipsic
Scioto: Brush Creek Township Scioto County, 2012* Scioto County, 2013
Shelby: Shelby County Van Buren Township
Stark: Stark County Workforce Initative Association
Summit: City of Cuyahoga Falls Community Improvement Corporation of Cuygahoga Falls Community Improvement Corporation of Summit, Medina and Portage Counties Northfield Center Township Summit County Combined General Health District Village of Boston Heights
Trumbull: Trumbull County Vernon Township
Tuscarawas: Gnadenhutten-Clay Union Cemetery Gnadenhutten Public Library Village of Newcomerstown, 2012 Village of Newcomerstown, 2013
Union: Jerome/Washington Township Fire New Community Authority
Warren: Massie Township Village of Maineville Warren Count Port Authority, 2012 Warren County Port Authority, 2013
Williams: Williams County
Wood: Weston Township

 

 

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies.  Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

