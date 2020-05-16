Two Judges Substitute for Recused Justices on Ohio Supreme Court

Two district appeals court judges served in a temporary capacity this week on the Ohio Supreme Court. One of the two judges heard oral arguments at the Supreme Court for the first time.

The judges included:

Ninth District Court of Appeals Judge Donna J. Carr, who served in place of Justice Patrick F. Fischer in State v. Wogenstahl.

Eighth District Court of Appeals Judge Eileen T. Gallagher who served in place of Justice R. Patrick Dewine in State v. Wogenstahl.

Only Judge Carr had heard oral arguments previously on a visiting judge assignment at the Supreme Court. According to the Ohio Constitution, in the event of a recusal by a justice, the Chief Justice can select any of the 69 sitting Ohio appellate court judges to sit temporarily on the Supreme Court.