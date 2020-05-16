$48,000 Misused by Former Scioto County Employees

Columbus – Rampant unauthorized credit card use and self-dealing transpired for years in Scioto County, according to an audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“This is yet another example of what can happen when local governments pass out credit cards,” Auditor Yost said. “It should not take two cases of abuse at the same time to spur robust internal controls.”

The Scioto County Revolving Loan Fund Department held a Staples credit card during the audit period. From January 2006 – November 2012, former Revolving Loan Manager Kendra Hobson used the credit card to make unauthorized purchases totaling $29,036. Purchases included a variety of items such as gift cards, coffee makers, watches and ink cartridges.

Hobson also took advantage of benefits from the credit card including $431 worth of coupons and $1,737 worth of free items. Findings for recovery totaling $31,204 have been issued against Hobson. The law firm representing Hobson repaid $9,574 on her behalf.

Findings also were identified at the Scioto County Board of Developmental Disabilities. From December 2011 – March 2013, former fiscal clerk Sandra Perkins wrote herself 31 unauthorized checks totaling $14,123. Perkins also used a county credit card to pay $2,642 in personal bills. Findings for recovery totaling $16,765 have been issued against Perkins. To date, Perkins has repaid $1,474.

Both Hobson and Perkins were indicted on multiple charges including theft in office. Each pleaded not guilty during their arraignments.

A full copy of this audit may be accessed online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact: Carrie Bartunek Press Secretary 614-644-1111