Highway 61 southbound closed, detoured south of Winona for crash (July 15, 2019)

WINONA, Minn. (8:45 a.m.) – Southbound Hwy 61 motorists south of Winona are being detoured Monday morning for a vehicle crash, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The single-vehicle crash occurred Monday morning near mile marker 17 at La Moille. Southbound lanes are closed. One northbound lane of Hwy 61 is open.

Southbound motorists from Winona are being routed south onto Winona County Road 7 to Interstate 90. Message signs are directing southbound trucks coming out of Winona to use Hwy 43 to I-90.

Motorists will experience delays as traffic is expected to be detoured for several hours until the vehicle can be removed and law enforcement investigates the crash. The crash was in a construction work zone, but no workers were injured.

MnDOT will announce the reopening of Highway 61 via Twitter at twitter.com/mndotsoutheast.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

