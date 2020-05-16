National Resource Guides Trial Courts Through High-Profile Cases

Ohio trial courts have a new resource to turn to when confronted with high-profile cases. The National Center for State Courts, the Conference of Court Public Information Officers, and the National Judicial College today released the online tool.

Made possible through a State Justice Institute grant, Managing High-Profile Cases for the 21st Century offers best practices and techniques that have proven useful to courts that have experienced high-profile trials. Checklists will help trial judges, administrative officers, security personnel, jury managers, and others provide public access while ensuring a fair trial.

In addition, the website highlights the top six considerations and solutions for courts, including who will be on the leadership team, and what unique challenges will arise from the case. Court documents and media notices from three recent high-profile trials – the Charleston, South Carolina church shooting, the Aurora, Colorado movie theater shooting, and the Boston Marathon bombing – are also available.

The 1998 edition of the book “Managing Notorious Trials” provided the basic framework of information, and an advisory committee of trial judges, court administrators, public information officers, and others added insights about new issues in high-profile case management.