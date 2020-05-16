Westbound Highway 210 in Brainerd remains closed (July 15, 2019)

Eastbound to be reduced to one lane

BRAINERD, Minn. - Westbound Highway 210 (Washington Street) is closed at the Mississippi River bridge due to a washout from heavy rains last night. MnDOT will be onsite inspecting the area this morning to formulate an emergency repair plan. Right now there’s a 10 foot hole just east of the westbound bridge approach, and it will take several days to repair. Traffic is very heavy and backed-up. Avoid the area if possible. Here is what to expect:

Westbound Highway 210 is closed between Fourth Street N and Fourth Street NW until further notice. A signed detour is in place along Fourth Street N, Laurel Street, and Fourth Street NW, Brainerd. Avoid the area. Expect long delays.

MnDOT recommends using Business Highway 371/S Sixth Street and Highway 371 to cross the Mississippi River and navigate through the Baxter/Brainerd area. Or, take Mill Avenue/Crow Wing County Road 4.

Eastbound Highway 210 will be reduced to one lane between Fourth Street N and Fourth St NW this morning, July 15 to allow crews access to the work area.

Pedestrians are asked to use the eastbound sidewalk. The westbound sidewalk along Highway 210 is closed at the bridge. For your safety, please use the signalized intersections at Fourth Street N and Fourth St NW to cross Highway 210.

The city of Brainerd is also resurfacing College Drive. College Drive bridge is closed and traffic is detoured using Laurel Street bridge. Learn more about this project, at ci.brainerd.mn.us.

MnDOT reminds the public to stay out of closed barricaded areas. Watch for heavy equipment and workers. Be patient and expect long delays on Highway 210, especially on westbound. Do not block off signalized intersections, it will lessen traffic flow and extend backups.

MnDOT thanks you for your continued patience.

For current road conditions in central Minnesota, including the closure status of Highway 210, go to 511mn.org.

