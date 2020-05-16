Audit Releases for Thursday, Sept. 25
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, September 24, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Athens:
|Carthage Township
|Belmont:
|City of Martins Ferry, 2012* City of Martins Ferry, 2013
|Butler:
|Monroe Local School District, Fiscal Emergency Termination
|Cuyahoga:
|City of Bedford Heights
|Coshocton:
|City of Coshocton Coshocton County
|Cuyahoga:
|City of Euclid
|Fairfield:
|Fairfield County Regional Planning Commission Village of West Rushville
|Franklin:
|Association for Developmentally Disabled-Teakwood Home
|Geauga:
|Huntsburg Township
|Guernsey:
|Guernsey County
|Harrison:
|Harrison Regional Airport Authority
|Jefferson:
|Bush Creek Township Wayne Township
|Lawrence:
|Lawrence Scioto County Solid Waste Management District
|Mahoning:
|Western Reserve Local School District
|Montgomery:
|Richard Allen Academy Community School Richard Allen Academy II Community School Richard Allen Academy III Community School Richard Allen Preparatory Academy Community School
|Morrow:
|Bloomfield District Cemetery
|Pickaway:
|Pic-A-Fay Fire District
|Putnam:
|Putnam County
|Richland:
|Richland County Family and Children First Council, 2012 Richland County Family and Children First Council, 2013
|Scioto:
|Scioto County Board of Developmental Disabilities
|Seneca:
|Bliss Memorial Public Library
|Vinton:
|Knox Township*
|Wayne:
|Northwestern Local School District
|Williams:
|Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training and Rehabilitation District
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
