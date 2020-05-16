There were 7,806 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,173 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Thursday, Sept. 25

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, September 24, 2014. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

Athens: Carthage Township
Belmont: City of Martins Ferry, 2012* City of Martins Ferry, 2013
Butler: Monroe Local School District, Fiscal Emergency Termination
Cuyahoga: City of Bedford Heights
Coshocton: City of Coshocton Coshocton County
Cuyahoga: City of Euclid
Fairfield: Fairfield County Regional Planning Commission Village of West Rushville
Franklin: Association for Developmentally Disabled-Teakwood Home
Geauga: Huntsburg Township
Guernsey: Guernsey County
Harrison: Harrison Regional Airport Authority
Jefferson: Bush Creek Township Wayne Township
Lawrence: Lawrence Scioto County Solid Waste Management District
Mahoning: Western Reserve Local School District
Montgomery: Richard Allen Academy Community School Richard Allen Academy II Community School Richard Allen Academy III Community School Richard Allen Preparatory Academy Community School
Morrow: Bloomfield District Cemetery
Pickaway: Pic-A-Fay Fire District
Putnam: Putnam County
Richland: Richland County Family and Children First Council, 2012 Richland County Family and Children First Council, 2013
Scioto: Scioto County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Seneca: Bliss Memorial Public Library
Vinton: Knox Township*
Wayne: Northwestern Local School District
Williams: Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training and Rehabilitation District

 

 

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,800 state and local government agencies.  Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

