Governor Fills Fulton County Court Vacancy

Gov. John R. Kasich appointed a Fulton County assistant prosecutor on April 19 to a vacancy on the Fulton County Court Western District.

Eric K. Nagel will assume the bench on April 28. He must win in the November 2018 general election to retain the seat for the full six-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2019. Nagel replaces Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson who was elected to the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Nagel received his bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University and his law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law. He was admitted to the practice of law in Ohio on Nov. 13, 2001. Nagel is a partner at Hallett, Hallett and a member of the Fulton County Bar Association and the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce.