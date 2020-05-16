Governor Fills Findlay Municipal Court Vacancy

Gov. John R. Kasich appointed Alan D. Hackenberg on April 21 to serve as a judge on the Findlay Municipal Court. Hackenberg replaces Judge Jonathan P. Starn, who was appointed Feb. 21 to the Hancock County Common Pleas Court.

Hackenberg will assume the bench on April 28. He must win in the November 2017 general election to retain the seat for the unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2021.

Hackenberg received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Cincinnati and his law degree from the Claude W. Pettit College of Law at Ohio Northern University. He serves as Findlay’s assistant city law director and McComb’s village solicitor. He was admitted to the practice of law in Ohio on Nov. 14, 1994. Hackenberg is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association, the Findlay/Hancock County Bar Association, the Findlay Elks Lodge, and Crime Stoppers of Findlay/Hancock County.